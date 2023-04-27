Watch Live
Pakistan » Balochistan

CTD SHO Sharbat Umrani martyred in Khuzdar blast

He was on his way to the office from his residence
Amir Bijoi Apr 27, 2023
Counter Terrorism Department SHO Sharbat Khan Umrani embraced martyrdom in a blast near his vehicle on Thursday morning.

The blast took place near Jhalawan Medical Complex on the National Highway.

Deputy Commissioner Khuzdar Ilyas Kibzai said that an explosive device was planted on the roadside. “Umrani was alone in the vehicle at the time of the blast.”

The SHO was on his way to the office from his residence, he said.

Balochistan

bomb blast

khuzdar

