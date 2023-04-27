Podcaster sets new world record with 37 hours of interviews

Rob Oliver, a podcaster who has been paralyzed from the chest down since 1993, has broken the Guinness World Record for the longest podcasting marathon.

Oliver’s podcast, Perspectives on Healthcare, has been inviting medical professionals and patients to discuss the strengths and weaknesses of the healthcare system since its inception in 2021.

Oliver’s passion for podcasting inspired him to seek the Guinness World Record for the longest interviewing marathon, and his open call for interviewees resulted in responses from as far away as Australia, New Zealand, India, and Scotland.

Oliver scheduled his interviewees for 15-minute slots and ended up interviewing 137 people for a total of 37 hours, 44 minutes, and 17 seconds, surpassing the previous record by more than 8 hours. He was allowed a 5-minute break every hour, which he decided to save up so he could take longer breaks of 30 to 60 minutes after several hours.

According to Oliver, he is now releasing the interviews as 15-minute episodes of his podcast. The record-breaking podcaster said that he is proud to share the unique perspectives of healthcare professionals and patients from around the world.

Oliver’s achievement is especially notable given his physical limitations, and it serves as a reminder of the power of determination and hard work. The world record holder hopes that his accomplis