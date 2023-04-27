Pakistan to receive monkeypox vaccine from WHO

Pakistan has decided to receive the monkeypox vaccine from the World Health Organization (WHO).

Monkeypox is a viral zoonotic disease caused by poxvirus (MPXV). It is transmitted from infected animals to humans or from infected humans to other humans.

Ministry of National Health Services Regulations and Coordination on Tuesday confirmed that Pakistan has detected its first case of monkeypox in a person who returned back to the country from Middle East.

The National Institute of Health (NIH) officials have sought technical support, including the procurement of the monkeypox vaccine from the World Health Organization (WHO).

The WHO will provide protective equipment and vaccines that will be administered to frontline healthcare workers, according to officials.

Currently, over 20 samples are being tested at the NIH Islamabad, and suspected patients arriving in Pakistan from all over the world are being monitored.

Three more suspected cases reported

Director of Border Health Service Dr Ghulam Murtaza Shah, three more suspected cases of monkeypox were reported during the screening process at Jinnah Internation Airport Karachi.

One was a Somali passenger who arrived from Dubai on Fly Dubai airline flight no FZ 329 identified as a suspected patient.

The other two passengers arriving on Sharja flight no G9 548 also showed symptoms of the monkeypox virus.

All three passengers will be in isolation for one to two weeks.

No confirmation of cases in Karachi

The Sindh government meanwhile responded to all rumors regarding the confirmation of monkeypox cases in Karachi saying that “ There has been no such confirmation.“

There has been an extremely irresponsible circulation of news that monkeypox has been detected in Karachi, further, the airport management is not authorized or equipped to be sharing such news.

However, the Sindh Health Department has been working diligently and isolation wards specifically for monkeypox patients have been assigned to several hospitals, it added.

Security measures alert at Karachi airport

Sindh Health Department Karachi has issued a circular to all the public hospitals across the port city directing them to remain on high alert in the wake of possible risk of monkeypox outbreak as country confirmed two cases.

Sindh Health Department issued a letter to government hospitals and directed them to set up isolation wards in case of suspected monkeypox cases.

“Isolation ward should be kept active 24 hours and all safety measures should be taken for infection control,” the circular said.