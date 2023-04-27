In telephone call, PM Shehbaz, Chinese premier vow to bolster bilateral cooperation

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, during a telephonic conversation with Chinese counterpart Li Qiang on Thursday, vowed to bolster bilateral cooperation.

The conversation was marked by the traditional warmth and cordiality that have always characterized the Pakistan-China All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership, the Prime Minister’s Office said.

The Prime Minister extended his warm congratulations on the Chinese Premier’s recent election to this high office, which reflected the deep-seated trust and confidence of the Chinese nation in him, stemming from his many achievements in public service.

Read also: Pakistan, China reiterate need for maintaining peace in region

As all-weather partners and close friends, Pakistan appreciated China’s peaceful development as a positive factor of international peace and stability and was confident that China would continue to achieve milestones on its journey towards modernization and rejuvenation.

The Prime Minister reiterated Pakistan’s unstinting support for China on its core issues, including the “One China” policy, Taiwan, Tibet, Xinjiang, Hong Kong, and the South China Sea. He expressed Pakistan’s sincere gratitude for China’s principled position on the Jammu and Kashmir dispute and support for Pakistan on core issues.

The Chinese Premier appreciated Pakistan’s support for China and reaffirmed China’s continuing support for Pakistan’s national development, sovereignty, and territorial integrity. As an all-weather friend, China would continue to stand with Pakistan at all times.

Recalling the premier’s visit to China in November 2022 and wide-ranging conversations with President Xi Jinping and the Chinese leadership, the two leaders took stock of bilateral cooperation in key areas, including the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).