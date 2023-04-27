IHC disposes of Imran, Bushra’s pleas against NAB notices in Toshakhana case

The Islamabad High Court has disposed of the petitions of former prime minister Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi against the NAB notices in the Toshakhana case.

Islamabad High Court Chief Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Babar Sattar conducted the hearing.

The court directed the NAB that any future notices should be sent under the law as per Supreme Court decisions. It also directed the accountability bureau to continue with the proceedings within the ambit of the law.

The IHC rules that it cannot stop the NAB from proceeding or conducting investigations.

“If Imran Khan is not joining the investigation, the NAB is authorized to take legal action,” the court observed.

Nobody is stopping the NAB from investigating, CJ Farooq noted.

The NAB prosecutor told the court that PTI chief Imran Khan had challenged the bureau’s two notices, adding a third was sent, which Khan received.

The application has become ineffective to the extent of the first two notices, the prosecutor said.

NAB wants Imran’s petition dropped; doesn’t deserve ‘leniency’

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) earlier requested the Islamabad High Court (IHC) to dismiss former prime minister Imran Khan’s plea against an inquiry in the Toshakhana case while maintaining that the deposed premier does not deserve any ‘concession’.

The bureau has pleaded with the high court to dismiss Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman’s plea as he doesn’t deserve any leniency.

The IHC heard Khan’s application against the NAB investigation into the Toshakhana case.

NAB submitted its reply in court and responded by maintaining that Imran Khan is guilty of embezzling millions of rupees from the national treasury and obstructing the investigation, despite being summoned repeatedly.

Read more: IHC serves notice to NAB on Imran, Bushra Bibi’s petition against Toshakhana summons

According to NAB, Imran Khan and his wife retained 58 gifts worth over Rs140 million in just Rs30.8 million.

The bureau maintained that the ex-PM did not approach the IHC with clean hands.

NAB said that Imran Khan was sent a notice and a questionnaire while deeming his response as evasive.

The bureau noted that Khan did not appear before NAB on the summons while asserting that he deliberately wants to delay the matter and thus does not deserve any concession.

NAB has requested the dismissal of Imran Khan’s petition against the inquiry.