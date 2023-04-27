Another plea before SC seeking restoration of Punjab, KP assemblies

Another petition has been filed in the Supreme Court for the restoration of the Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assemblies.

Filed on behalf of a citizen, Rai Ishtiaq, the petition says that since elections to the dissolved assemblies have not held within the prescribed constitutional period of 90 days, both the provincial assemblies should be restored.

It further maintains that caretaker governments in Punjab and KP have completed their constitutional terms, adding elections have not been held in both the provinces during the 90-day period prescribed in the Constitution.

The Supreme Court’s decision to hold elections is also not being implemented, the application states, adding the continuation of caretaker governments beyond this period would be unconstitutional.

The petition sought restoration of the elected assemblies of Punjab and KP.

The federal government, election commission and the Ministry of Defense have been made parties in the petition. The caretaker chief ministers and governors of both provinces are also among the parties.

The petitioner citizen has also made the ministries of finance and interior parties to the petition.

An identical petition was filed before the Supreme Court on Wednesday.