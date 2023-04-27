Arson, police torture: PTI leaders’ bail plea extended till May 6

An Anti-Terrorism Court of Lahore has extended till May 6 the interim bails of PTI leaders Asad Umar, Farrukh Habib and Dr Yasmin Rashid among others in the case of arson on Canal Road and violence against police officials.

Judge Abher Gul noted that the court will hear the case and then deliver its verdict.

Asad Umar, Farrukh Habib, Dr Rashid, Umair Niazi, Musarrat Jamshed Cheema and Hassaan Niazi among others appeared before the judge.

During the hearing, the police told the court that Habib and Cheema did not join the investigation. Upon this, Musarrat Cheema’s lawyer said they have challenged the JIT in the high court.

The court convinced the lawyer that even if the JIT is disbanded, the statement has to be recorded.

The court directed Habib and Cheema to join the investigation, and observed that the bails would be decided after hearing the parties on the next hearing.

On the other hand, the court reserved its verdict on PTI leader Ali Amin Gandapur’s bail plea.

The court reserved its decision on the bail of the suspect after the lawyers completed their arguments.

Anti-Terrorism Court Judge Ijaz Ahmed Buttar was hearing the post-bail plea of Gandapur.

The Racecourse police has registered a case against Ali Amin Gandapur.

Speaking to the media outside the ATC, former minister Asad Umar said the police has not been able to complete its investigation in six weeks.

Today is a very important day; an important hearing is to be held, he remarked, adding the Supreme Court has shown great patience.

“Now is the time to implement the Supreme Court decision,” Asad Umar noted.

He further said there should be no violation of the Constitution, adding the decision of the Supreme Court will be followed.

Asif Zardari and Maryam Nawaz are ready to sacrifice Shehbaz Sharif, he claimed.