Pakistan

Hearing on Imran’s review plea in judge threat case put off till May 3

Lawyer requests for adjournment saying Naeem Panjotha was supposed to appear but is unavailable
Qamarul Munawar Apr 27, 2023
<p>Photo: file</p>

The Islamabad additional district and sessions judge adjourned hearing of the review appeal in the female judge intimidation case against PTI Chairman Imran Khan till May 3 without proceeding, over non-appearance of Khan’s counsel.

The Islamabad District and Sessions Court was hearing Imran Khan’s review appeal against issuance of court notice in the female judge threatening case.

Imran Khan’s lawyer Gohar Ali appeared in the court of Additional District and Sessions Judge Tahir Abbas Sipra. The investigation officer of Margalla police station Sagheer Ali was also present along with the case record.

Imran Khan’s lawyer Gohar Ali Khan requested the court to adjourn the proceedings, on the plea that counsel Naeem Panjotha was supposed to appear in the case, but he is currently in Lahore and not available.

Judge Sipra adjourned the hearing of the case till May 3.

On April 18, Judge Sipra’s court issued a notice to the parties concerned to file their replies in an appeal against the summons issued to Imran Khan.

The hearing was adjourned till April 27.

