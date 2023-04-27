Supreme Court resumes hearing polls delay case

As the impasse over the delay of elections continues, despite directives from the apex court to initiate a dialogue among political parties to decide on a date for polls, no concrete progress has been made, leaving the fate of the electoral process hanging in the balance.

To end the uncertainty, the Supreme Court has resumed again the elections delay suo moto case.

A three-member bench, led by Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial and comprising Justice Ijazul Ahsan and Justice Munib Akhtar has resumed hearing.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif summoned Attorney General for Pakistan (AGP) Mansoor Usman Awan to discuss legal matters before the all-important hearing.

The prime minister also met with the government’s legal team, where Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar and the attorney general briefed the PM, sources said.

Government sources said the court will be apprised of the progress in negotiations among political stakeholders, as well as about the Senate chairman’s proposal for a mediation and parliamentary committee.

The National Assembly’s refusal to provide funds will again be placed before the court, the sources added.

On the other hand, the federal government has rejected the proposal to file a review of the court’s decision for holding elections on May 14.

The suggestion for a review plea was proposed by the attorney general in the cabinet meeting on Wednesday, sources said.

Filing a revision petition would mean accepting the court decision, the cabinet members suggested. If such a plea is filed, it would be a negation of the stance of a 4-3 verdict, the sources quoted cabinet members as suggesting.

The majority decision does not order holding the elections, then what is the point of a review plea, the cabinet members questioned.

Moreover, as the SC is set to resume hearing the all-important matter of elections, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is hosting a lunch at the Prime Minister House in honor of treasury lawmakers of the National Assembly.

The luncheon comes amid speculation in the political circles that the prime minister may seek a vote of confidence from the Lower House of parliament. However, sources said the decision will be taken by the PM himself.

Sources say that the Prime Minister House has contacted the National Assembly Secretariat and directed it to prepare for a vote of confidence.

All coalition lawmakers have been instructed to stay in the capital and ensure their attendance in the National Assembly session.

Last hearing

Last week, the Supreme Court asked all political leaders to initiate negotiations on elections, and update it on the progress, however, after in-chamber consultations, the CJP adjourned the hearing till April 27.

During the proceedings, the CJP remarked that the elections can be held after Eidul Azha in July. It is expected that Maulana Fazlur Rehman will show some flexibility, the CJP said, adding the court will not withdraw its May 14 decision.

Read also: Elections not possible even if funds are released: Dar

PTI leaders Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Babar Awan, PPP’s Latif Khosa, Farooq H Naek and Qamar Zaman Kaira, PML-N leader Ata Tarar, federal ministers Azam Nazir Tarar, Ayaz Sadiq, Tariq Basheer Cheema, Saad Rafique, Jamaat-e-Islami chief Sirajul Haq are present in the courtroom.

The top court said in its five-page order observed that having heard the positive statements of political leadership of the country representing all major political parties with respect to the simultaneous holding of general elections of the national assembly and four provincial assemblies gives cause for optimism that they would agree to an election date sooner rather than later.

Citing its earlier order the court said the judgment relating to May 14 as general election in Punjab Assembly is in field which ruling is binding on all judicial and executive authorities.

Know more: NA speaker pens letter to CJP

The bench said in its order, “We are cognizant that if political dialogue extends to address all grievances, then it is likely to be a lengthy process and the correct forum for that is the political arena and political institutions. However, we did not find any reservations to the negotiations being centred solely on a one-point agenda, namely, consensual fixation of a date for holding of general elections of the national assembly and four provincial assemblies which is a constitutional and legal question.

It is important that such result is accomplished expeditiously because our judgment rendered in Constitution Petition No.5 of 2023 on 04.04.2023 has already fixed the date of elections to the Punjab Provincial Assembly as 14.05.2023. That judgment holds the field and, therefore, its ruling is binding on all judicial and executive authorities in the country under Article 189 and Article 190 of the Constitution“.