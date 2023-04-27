SC abruptly announces conclusion of polls delay case

The Supreme Court, after a brief hearing, announced completion of the hearing into the Punjab polls delay suo motu case.

The chief justice said the court will deliver an appropriate order, and is not issuing any directions or timeline regarding negotiations.

As the impasse over the delay of elections continues, despite directives from the apex court to initiate a dialogue among political parties to decide on a date for polls, no concrete progress has been made, leaving the fate of the electoral process hanging in the balance.

The Supreme Court had resumed hearing again the elections delay case.

A three-member bench, led by Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial and comprising Justice Ijazul Ahsan and Justice Munib Akhtar was conducting the proceedings.

The CJP said the negotiations should have been held earlier, adding court verdicts, the Constitution and law are already present.

CJP Bandial said it was expected that the two sides would meet today.

The AGP said efforts will be made to hold the first meeting of the two committees today. Lawyer Shah Khawar said if both parties agree, a solution will be finalized.

Farooq H Naek told the court the Senate chairman is only facilitating talks, which will be held between political leaders.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi told the court that no one established any contacts with the PTI or him. “PTI has nominated me, Fawad Chaudhry and Ali Zafar for negotiations,” he added.

The formation of the Senate committee is only a delaying tactic, Qureshi remarked. “If the government is serious, we are ready to hold negotiations,” he stated, adding the PTI is serious about talks and ready to sit down even today.

Farooq Naek told the court the government’s nominees for the Senate committee will be finalized in 3-4 hours.

Attorney General for Pakistan Mansoor Usman Awan apprised the court that on April 25, PML-N leaders Ayaz Sadiq and Khawaja Saad Rafique met with PTI leader Asad Qaiser. The latter told the government team he was not authorized to negotiate.

Two coalition parties had objected to holding negotiations, but a way forward was found, the AGP said, adding the Senate chairman wrote letters to the government and opposition members in the Upper House seeking four nominees each for a mediation committee.

On being asked by the CJP, Awan said they found out from the media on Tuesday that Shah Mahmood Qureshi is authorized to negotiate.

The chief justice said if the government was serious it would have taken steps itself, adding the Senate chairman is neither a representative of the government nor the opposition.

He further said the court cannot force anyone to hold negotiations, adding it only wants implementation of the Constitution. He said the court does not want justifications, but a solution.

PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry said political parties should not get the authority to fix the election date, otherwise no government will provide funds for elections.

Last hearing

Last week, the Supreme Court asked all political leaders to initiate negotiations on elections, and update it on the progress, however, after in-chamber consultations, the CJP adjourned the hearing till April 27.

During the proceedings, the CJP remarked that the elections can be held after Eidul Azha in July. It is expected that Maulana Fazlur Rehman will show some flexibility, the CJP said, adding the court will not withdraw its May 14 decision.

Read also: Elections not possible even if funds are released: Dar

PTI leaders Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Babar Awan, PPP’s Latif Khosa, Farooq H Naek and Qamar Zaman Kaira, PML-N leader Ata Tarar, federal ministers Azam Nazir Tarar, Ayaz Sadiq, Tariq Basheer Cheema, Saad Rafique, Jamaat-e-Islami chief Sirajul Haq are present in the courtroom.

The top court said in its five-page order observed that having heard the positive statements of political leadership of the country representing all major political parties with respect to the simultaneous holding of general elections of the national assembly and four provincial assemblies gives cause for optimism that they would agree to an election date sooner rather than later.

Citing its earlier order the court said the judgment relating to May 14 as general election in Punjab Assembly is in field which ruling is binding on all judicial and executive authorities.

Know more: NA speaker pens letter to CJP

The bench said in its order, “We are cognizant that if political dialogue extends to address all grievances, then it is likely to be a lengthy process and the correct forum for that is the political arena and political institutions. However, we did not find any reservations to the negotiations being centred solely on a one-point agenda, namely, consensual fixation of a date for holding of general elections of the national assembly and four provincial assemblies which is a constitutional and legal question.

It is important that such result is accomplished expeditiously because our judgment rendered in Constitution Petition No.5 of 2023 on 04.04.2023 has already fixed the date of elections to the Punjab Provincial Assembly as 14.05.2023. That judgment holds the field and, therefore, its ruling is binding on all judicial and executive authorities in the country under Article 189 and Article 190 of the Constitution“.