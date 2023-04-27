Two dead as train travelling from Lahore to Karachi catches fire

A train traveling from Karachi to Lahore turned into a blazing inferno in the middle of the night, leaving two people dead and several others injured.

According to railway authorities, the fire broke out in the business class cabin of the train, while it was en route to Rohri station. The driver of the train stopped it immediately upon noticing the fire, and the evacuation process began.

The cabin that caught fire has since been detached from the rest of the train. Rescue operations were carried out swiftly and the fire was eventually brought under control. Sadly, two passengers lost their lives in the incident, including a woman who attempted to jump from the train in a desperate bid to escape the flames.

While the cause of the fire is still under investigation, and the railway authorities have launched an inquiry into the incident. The incident has raised concerns about the safety measures on the trains, and the need for more stringent safety checks and protocols to be put in place.

The incident has caused widespread shock and grief among the passengers, many of whom were travelling long distances to visit their loved ones.

The railways have promised to provide support and assistance to the families of the victims, and to take all necessary measures to prevent such incidents from happening again in the future.