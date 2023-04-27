Karachi Express fire claims seven lives

At least seven people died, including women and children after a high-speed Karachi Express train caught fire near Khairpur in the wee hours of Thursday.

According to railway authorities, the fire broke out in the business class cabin no 17 of the train, while it was en route to Lahore from Karachi. The driver of the train stopped it immediately upon noticing the fire, and the evacuation process began.

The cabin that caught fire has since been detached from the rest of the train. Rescue operations were carried out swiftly and the fire was eventually brought under control.

Subsequently, at least seven passengers, including three children lost their lives in the incident.

Moreover, Rabia Bibi, 70, was seriously injured after jumping from the coach and could not recover from her injuries.

The incident has raised concerns about the safety measures on the trains, and the need for more stringent safety checks and protocols to be put in place.

The incident caused widespread shock and grief among the passengers, many of whom were traveling long distances to visit their loved ones.

Railway Ministry takes notice

The Ministry of Railways has taken strong notice of the incident and ordered an inquiry. In this regard, a team led by the Federal Government Inspector of Railways has left for the spot.

The accident happened at 12:30 AM in the business coach of Karachi Express. The train was immediately stopped near Tando Masti Khan Station.

The fire brigade arrived at the scene by 01:50 am. The fire was brought under control after about 40 minutes of fighting. Two passengers were killed while four passengers are missing from the coach, Pakistan Railway said.

After separating the affected coach from Karachi Express, it has been sent to the destination at 6:45 pm.

The railway traffic was disturbed for a short duration as trains were stopped at different stations. Pakistan Express was stopped at Khairpur, Allama Iqbal at Tandomasti, and Tezgam at Mehrabpur.