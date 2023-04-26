Political rivals plotting to kill me to avoid accountability, alleges Imran

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan on Wednesday alleged that his opponents are attempting to kill him because they fear he will hold them accountable if he comes back to power.

“Interior Mininiter says my life is under threat from foreign agencies. Let me make it clear to entire country that the only threat to my life is from the three people I named after Wazirabad assassination attempt,” Imran Khan wrote on his Twitter handle.

He further said, “Same 3, + 3 more I have identified in a video statement, tried to eliminate me on 18 March in ICT Judicial Complex.”

The PTI chairman said, “If any attempt is made now on my life, these same people will be responsible, adding that just as they tried to pin the blame for Wazirabad attack on a religious extremist - a mere smokescreen - they are now trying to create another deception of foreign agencies.”

“I want to make it crystal clear to the nation that the only people responsible for any attempt on my life will be the people I have identified,” he added.

Erdogan’s health

Earlier, Mr Khan expressed deep concern regarding the health of Turkiye President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Imran Khan took to Twitter to express his heartfelt concern about the health of the Turkiye President, stating that he is unwell. “We all pray for his speedy recovery,” he said.

The former prime minister highlighted Mr Erdogan’s unwavering support for Muslim causes and his vocal stance against Islamophobia.

As per international media reports, Turkiye is currently in the midst of campaigning for the upcoming parliamentary and presidential elections scheduled for May 14. In a recent development, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan participated in a joint interview with two television channels.