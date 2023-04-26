Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe, Erin Darke welcome their first child

Daniel Radcliffe, the beloved star of the Harry Potter film franchise, has become a father for the first time, though the sex of the baby and date of birth were not revealed.

Fans of the actor and his partner, Erin Darke, had speculated for weeks that the couple was expecting, after Darke was spotted with a noticeable baby bump while out in New York City in March.

Radcliffe, 33, and Darke, 38, have been together for over a decade, having met on the set of the 2013 film “Kill Your Darlings.” The couple has kept their relationship largely private, with rare public appearances and interviews that touch on their bond, such as Radcliffe’s comment in a 2019 interview that “It’ll be a hell of a story to tell our kids one day because of what our characters do with each other.”

The news of the couple’s new arrival has delighted fans and well-wishers, who have taken to social media to congratulate the couple on their expanding family. Many have also reflected on the significance of Radcliffe, who first shot to fame as a child star in the Harry Potter films, now entering a new phase of his life as a parent.

Radcliffe has long been open about his desire to start a family, telling an interviewer in 2014, “I definitely want to have kids. I’ve grown up around lots of people who were having kids when I knew them, because a lot of them were a lot older than me. And I saw the wonderful change in them.”

As the actor and his partner enter this exciting new chapter in their lives, fans around the world are sending their love and support to the new parents.