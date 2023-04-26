Watch Live
Sports » Tennis

15-year-old Andreeva stuns Fernandez with Madrid landmark win

Russian wildcard triumphed 6-3, 6-4 against Fernandez in opening round
AFP Apr 26, 2023
<p>Russia’s Mirra Andreeva reacts after a point against Russia’s Alina Korneeva during the junior girls’ singles final on day thirteen of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne on January 28, 2023. PHOTO: AFP</p>

Mirra Andreeva on Wednesday became only the third 15-year-old to win a WTA 1000 main draw match as she defeated US Open 2021 runner-up Leylah Fernandez at the Madrid Open.

The Russian wildcard triumphed 6-3, 6-4 against the Canadian in the opening round, emulating the achievement of Coco Gauff in 2019 and CiCi Bellis in 2015, both in Miami.

Playing without a flag because of Russia’s war on Ukraine, Andreeva saved five of the six break points she faced against world number 49 Fernandez.

The Russian also became just the second 15-year-old to beat a top 50 opponent at WTA 1000 level, after Bellis beat Zarina Diyas, who was ranked 32nd at the time.

World number 194 Andreeva, who turns 16 on Saturday, will face 26-year-old Brazilian Beatriz Haddad Maia in the second round Thursday.

Andreeva is the youngest player in the top 300, recently cracking the top 200 for the first time.

She is playing in only her second tour-level main draw in Madrid, after losing against compatriot Anastasia Potapova in October in Monastir, Tunisia, at a WTA 250 event.

