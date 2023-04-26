NA speaker pens letter to CJP: Let politicians decide, SC must not enter ‘political thicket’

National Assembly Speaker Raja Parvaiz Ashraf on Wednesday wrote a letter to the Supreme Court of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandiyal to convey the concerns and unease of the elected representatives

Raja Parviaz ashraf said, “Dear Sir, As Speaker of the National Assembly of Pakistan (National Assembly) and custodian of the House, I am writing to you to convey profound concern and unease of the elected representatives of the people of Pakistan regarding some recent decisions of the Supreme Co. and comments made by some Hon’ble Judges, as reported in media.”

“The National Assembly strongly feels that these recent decisions amount to encroachment upon two core constitutional functions of the National Assembly i.e. (i) Is making and (U) power of the purse.

“For present purposes, I draw your attention to Article 73 of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan (Constitution), which vests powers related to Money Bill exclusively in the National Assembly. Articles 79 to 85 confer power and authority to approve expenditure from the Federal Consolidated Fund on the elected members of the National Assembly.. Keeping in view these unambiguous constitutional provisions and division of powers and functions, I write to convey the profound concern and deep unease of the National Assembly with the orders passed by a 3-member Bench of the Supreme Court, on 14-04-2023 and 19-04-2023, directing the State Bank of Pakistan and Finance Division, Government of Pakistan to allocate/ release Rs21 billion to the Election Commission of Pakistan.

3-member bench orders completely disregarded constitutional process

It is sadly noted that the 3-member Bench’s orders have completely disregarded the constitutional process and the prerogative of the National Assembly with respect to financial matters.

The 3-member Bench of the Supreme Court appears to both a hurry and has given unusual directions to the Federal Government to authorize the expenditure of Rs21 billion from the Federal Consolidated Fund and then present it as fait accompli to the National Assembly.

The ex-part facto rejection of this amount by the National Assembly, which will most certainly happen, would make this authorization, albeit on court orders, unconstitutional and will surely lead to untoward consequences for the Federal Government

The National Assembly notes with great concern that despite knowing the consequences and effects of such prior authorization, which will be rejected by the National Assembly when presented for ex-post facto approval, the 3- member Bench of the Supreme Court has threatened the Federal Government of ‘serious consequences’ for not authorizing the expenditure of Rs21 billion.

This, the National Assembly notes with great dismay, is an attempt to undermine the National Assembly and amounts to breakdown of the constitutional order. The National Assembly is quite clear that such direction is an impermissible intrusion into the exclusive jurisdiction and authority of the National Assembly, and a breach of its privilege.

Order undermines sovereignty of the Parliament

The constitutional courts have the power to interpret the Constitution, however, such power does not include rewriting the Constitution or undermining the sovereignty of the Parliament. It is not the prerogative of the 3-member Bench of the Supreme Court to give directions for release of funds while ignoring the constitutional provisions, which the Hon’ble Judges have taken oath to preserve, protect and defend.

National Assembly firmly believes that the power of the purse belongs solely to the National Assembly, comprising of the directly elected representatives of the people of Pakistan. The National Assembly shall defend this right and prerogative granted to it by the people and the Constitution. Any attempt to circumvent and sidestep the constitutional mechanism and due process shall be repelled by the National Assembly.

Finally, as the Speaker of the National Assembly and the custodian of the House, I invite your collective attention to the following:

(a) The National Assembly believes that since SMC No. 1/2023 and CPs No. I and 2 of 2023 were dismissed by a majority of 4-3, therefore, the so-called ‘3- 2’ decision has no legal force. As such, the orders dated 04-04-2023, 14-04- 2023 and 19-04-2023 passed in Cl’ No. 05/2023 and various CMAs have no legal force. Therefore, they neither enunciate a principle of law nor arc to bc implemented in terms of Articles 189 and 190 of the Constitution.

(b) Notwithstanding the foregoing, the rejection of Rs. 21 billion, either as a charged sum or as other expenditure through supplementary grant, by the National Assembly does not constitute loss of confidence of the National Assembly in the Federal Government or the Prime Minister.

Basis of rejection of Rs21 billion for Punjab, KP polls

The rejection of Rs21 billion is based on the understanding of the National Assembly that the orders of the 3-member Bench dated 04-04-2023, 14-04-2023 and 19-04- 2023 are in violation of a 4-3 majority decision in SMC No. 1/2023 and CPs No. 1 and 2 of 2023.

We have always believed in the principle of separation of powers, and the Parliament has always respected the independence of the Judiciary.

However, it is important to remember that each Branch has its own domain and should not encroach upon the powers of the other.

I am also to convey to you the sense of the House that an unnecessary confrontation, deeply damaging to the national interest, is being created by the repeated orders to release funds to the Election Commission of Pakistan, disregarding the express will of the National Assembly.

The National Assembly will approve the expenditure for the general elections to all the assemblies (National and four Provincial) in the annual budget (statement) for the next financial year, presented by the Federal Government, in due course.

Higher Judiciary sadly ratified undemocratic interventions

It has been 50 years since the adoption of the Constitution and during this time, we have witnessed numerous encroachments upon the powers of the Parliament by the dictators.

The higher Judiciary has, and sadly so, mostly ratified the undemocratic interventions.

However, the people of Pakistan have always fought back, struggled for the restoration of democracy, with their blood and sweat and have always prevailed. They also strived for the establishment of an independent Judiciary.

However, unfortunately, the Judiciary mostly trained its gun towards the same politicians who defended it during difficult times. Forgetting, that it was the politicians and parliamentarians of the All-India Muslim League, who struggled and won independence.

The Objectives Resolution unambiguously declares die supremacy of the Parliament, in accordance with the vision of the Quaid e-Azam.

By virtue of Article 2A, the Objectives Resolution is now a substantive part of the Constitution, which, inter alia, states “wherein the State shall exercise its power and authority through the chosen representatives of the people”.

Therefore, neither the Executive nor the Judiciary can encroach upon the powers of the National Assembly.

Directing the Executive to authorize expenditure from the Federal Consolidated Fund and seek ex-post facto approval from the National Assembly, in the circumstances where the National Assembly has repeatedly rejected this demand, militates against the tracheotomy principle embedded in our Constitution.

SC should stay away from political thicket

The Supreme Court must, as far as possible, avoid getting involved in political thicket. It is best to leave resolution of political matters by the Parliament and the political parties.

I, on behalf of the National Assembly of Pakistan, urge the Hon’ble Chief Justice and Judges of the Supreme Court, individually and collectively, to exercise restraint and respect the legislative domain of the Parliament.

“We must work together to uphold the Constitution, protect the democratic values and work within our respective constitutional domains to ensure that confrontation between the organs of die State is avoided and the constitutional order is maintained,” he concluded.