Warner Bros unveils star-studded film lineup at CinemaCon

Warner Bros celebrated its 100th anniversary with a packed lineup of upcoming films at CinemaCon. The historic Hollywood studio unveiled a diverse range of big-screen movies, from a live-action Barbie comedy to Steven Spielberg and Oprah Winfrey’s remake of The Color Purple.

In addition, Warner Bros announced its “10-year plan” to revamp its DC superhero films, including fan favorites such as Batman and Superman.

David Zaslav, who spearheaded the merger of Warner and Discovery, personally took to the stage to woo the predominantly theater-owning audience. He made it clear that the studio has no intention of releasing movies directly to its streaming platform, Max.

The two-and-a-half-hour presentation featured A-list stars such as Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, Timothee Chalamet, and Zendaya. Robbie and Gosling co-star in Barbie, which is set for release on July 21. The film finds the ubiquitous blonde doll living in a dreamlike, pink-hued world before questioning her too-perfect reality and travelling to real-life Los Angeles.

Oprah Winfrey also took the stage to introduce her and Steven Spielberg’s new version of The Color Purple, based on Alice Walker’s novel about Black women enduring trauma, sexual abuse, and racism in the rural Deep South in the early 20th century. The movie is set to release on Christmas Day.

Chalamet introduced footage from two new films, Wonka and Dune: Part Two. In Wonka, he plays a young, idealistic version of Roald Dahl’s famous chocolatier, whose efforts to launch a magical candy empire are blocked by a sinister “chocolate cartel.”

The presentation concluded with Warner’s “DC Universe” of superhero films, announcing the release of The Flash, Blue Beetle, and Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom in the coming year. James Gunn and Peter Safran were recently brought in as the new heads of the division, promising a vast, interconnected universe filled with promise and possibility.