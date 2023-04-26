Haris Sohail suffers injury before first ODI

Pakistan Cricket Team’s left-hand batter Haris Sohail was ruled out of first One-Day International (ODI) against New Zealand, after suffering an injury during the practice session in Rawalpindi on Wednesday.

According to the sources of Samaa TV, Haris Sohail and Shadab Khan crashed into each other during the practice session.

Haris Sohail suffered a shoulder injury due to the collision but in the medical reports it was revealed that the injury was not serious.

The doctors still advised Haris Sohail to take rest for the first match and do not put his health at risk by playing.

It was also revealed that Shan Masood also suffered a thumb injury during the practice session but x-ray showed that it was not serious and he was cleared to play the first match.

The first ODI match between Pakistan and New Zealand will be played in Rawalpindi on Wednesday, as both teams would be trying to get on the winning track with less than six months remaining in the ODI World Cup.

Haris Sohail had also represented Pakistan in the 2015 and 2019 World Cup, so he would be looking to complete hat-trick of World Cup appearances.