Ali Sethi, Shae Gill’s ‘Left Right’ with Abdullah Siddiqui

Ali Sethi and Shae Gill, two popular Coke Studio stars, have announced the release of their latest song collaboration titled “Left Right” featuring Abdullah Siddiqui and Maanu. The song is set to release on April 28 and is expected to be a fusion of classical and pop music.

The announcement was made on Instagram, where the singers shared a burnt, old, blurry photograph featuring the four of them dressed in 70s attire and holding musical instruments that they are believed to play in the song. The singers also shared dramatic solo shots from the music video, which have only amped up the hype for fans.

Siddiqui, who produced Gill and Sethi’s global hit “Pasoori,” is once again working with them on this new song. In fact, Sethi also worked with the Go maker for his last single “Ghazab Kiya.”

The song is expected to be a major hit among fans, who have already expressed their excitement for the upcoming release. Fans have taken to social media to express their anticipation for “something big to surprise them already.”

The collaboration of these four music icons has sparked expectations for a unique and innovative sound that merges classical and pop music. With the release of “Left Right,” fans are eagerly anticipating the magic that Sethi and Gill’s pairing will bring, alongside the creative input of Siddiqui and Maanu.

In conclusion, “Left Right” is set to be a musical sensation that blends classical and pop music and promises to be a unique collaboration between four talented musicians. Fans are eagerly awaiting the release of the song, which is expected to take them on a musical journey that transcends time and space.