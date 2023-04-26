Alia Bhatt, Ranbir’s parenting skills and first year of marriage

Alia Bhatt, the popular Bollywood actress, recently graced the cover of Vogue magazine and spoke about a variety of topics, including parenthood and her husband Ranbir Kapoor’s relationship with their daughter Raha.

According to Alia, Ranbir has always been sensitive, loyal, and supportive, but his sensitivity has increased even more since Raha’s birth. She went on to describe the adorable moments she witnesses when Ranbir spends time with their daughter, noting that his commitment to being a hands-on father often makes it difficult for her to even hold Raha for a second.

Alia also shared some unique ways that Ranbir likes to hang out with Raha, such as sitting with her in front of a window where the breeze comes in and making sure she spends time looking at a big green plant. Alia even tries to recreate this routine when Ranbir is traveling because he is constantly worried that Raha will forget him.

The couple’s love story began on the sets of their first film together, Brahmastra, and they got married in April of last year at their house Vastu in the presence of only a few family members and close friends. After dating for over five years, they welcomed their first child, Raha, on November 6, 2022.

Alia marked their first anniversary with a carousel post on Instagram that included pictures from their haldi ceremony, Ranbir’s proposal to her in Masai Mara, and a grayscale picture of the couple. The caption simply read “Happy day.”

In the same interview with Vogue, Alia also spoke about her own experiences as a daughter, saying that her parents have always been supportive of her dreams and allowed her to pursue her passions without any restrictions.

Alia is one of the most popular actresses in Bollywood, known for her roles in films such as Raazi, Gully Boy, and Dear Zindagi. She has also been involved in various philanthropic initiatives, including working to promote education and women’s empowerment.