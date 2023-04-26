Imam-ul-Haq already dreaming about World Cup final

Pakistan Cricket Team’s opening batter Imam-ul-Haq said on Wednesday that he has pressure to keep his place in the team because he wants to play World Cup final for Pakistan in India this year.

Imam-ul-Haq was addressing a press conference when he said that Pakistani players are not concerned about their individual rankings.

He was talking about being in Top 5 batters in ODI rankings with his friend Babar Azam, but he said that they were worried about team ranking only.

Pakistan have a chance to become World No.1 ODI team if they whitewash New Zealand 5-0 in the ODI series.

He added that their ODI record in last one year is better than Pakistan’s T20 record as they won series against Australia, West Indies and Netherlands.

Imam-ul-Haq also said that they would not relax against New Zealand, although the visitors would be without some main players, as he said that any player who represents his country does his best.

The first ODI between Pakistan and New Zealand will be played on Thursday in Rawalpindi as Pakistan will be looking for revenge of series, which was held in January.