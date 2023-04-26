Alkhidmat Foundation Pakistan gets top Turkish award

Alkhidmat Foundation Pakistan, a Pakistani charity, received the prestigious award of “Supreme Sacrifice of the Republic of Turkiye” from Turkiye’s President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

The recognition comes as a result of the organization's vital contributions to search, rescue, and aid operations following the devastating earthquake on February 6th in Turkey.

When disaster struck Turkiye in the form of a devastating earthquake on February 6th, this year, Alkhidmat Foundation Pakistan stepped up, providing crucial search, rescue, and aid operations.

Comprising 47 dedicated members, the search and rescue team, led by Ikramul Haq Subhani, worked tirelessly for 10 days in the earthquake's aftermath. Known as 'Pak 10', the team collaborated with international counterparts, employing advanced equipment to locate survivors and retrieve victims from the rubble.

President Erdoğan expressed heartfelt gratitude to the Alkhidmat Foundation and the Pakistani people for their unwavering support during this challenging period. Responding to the president's remarks, Subhani emphasized the deep bond between Pakistan and Turkiye, a connection that drives both nations to assist one another in times of need.

Alkhidmat Foundation Pakistan's president, Dr. Hafeezur Rehman, congratulated the organization's volunteers on receiving the esteemed award, noting that the award of “Supreme Sacrifice of the Republic of Turkiye” represents a source of pride for the entire nation.

In addition to their search and rescue work, Alkhidmat Foundation Pakistan provided essential relief supplies, including food, tents, blankets, clothing, hygiene kits, and tarpaulin. The charity's relentless efforts have endeared them to the Turkish people and reinforced the strong bond between the two countries.