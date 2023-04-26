Kim Kardashian to leave reality TV, more focus on law career

Kim Kardashian, the American beauty mogul and reality TV star, recently hinted at leaving reality TV to pursue a career in law. Kardashian, a member of the popular Kardashian-Jenner clan, has always been in the media spotlight, but she now reveals that she is okay with living away from the media and being a full-time attorney.

The 42-year-old socialite enjoys a massive following of over 353 million on Instagram and has ventured into various fields, including her brand SKIMS, styling business, and law school.

She began her journey in the criminal justice reform movement in 2017 after she learned about Alice Marie Johnson, who had been in prison since 1996 for providing a drug trafficking case with communications. Johnson’s name was not on the list of 231 people granted clemency by then-US President Barack Obama, and Kardashian called it unfair and decided to fight for her.

After succeeding in getting Johnson released in 2020, Kardashian continued her reform work and passed the first-year law student exam in 2021. During a recent interaction at the TIME100 Summit, Kardashian talked about her future in the criminal justice reform movement and said that she would be just as happy being an attorney full-time. She further mentioned that even if she did not become a full-time lawyer, she hopes her efforts toward the movement will be her life’s most meaningful work.

The reality star also got candid about her journey in fighting for the innocents, saying that it has opened up her eyes so much. Kardashian mentioned that it can be overwhelming because there’s so much to be done and shared how she brought her sister Khloé Kardashian to a prison for the first time last week, which was really eye-opening for her.

Kim jokingly tells her mom, Kris Jenner, who is her manager, that she is retiring, and she’s just going to be an attorney. Kardashian’s new season of Keeping Up With The Kardashians is set to return soon, but it seems like her focus is shifting toward the criminal justice reform movement.