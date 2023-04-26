Aishwarya Rai debunks false reports on daughter’s health

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has expressed her gratitude towards the media for recognizing the negative impact of false writing on public figures’ lives. The actress recently spoke about the Delhi High Court’s order to restrain several YouTube channels from publishing misleading updates on the health of her daughter, Aaradhya Bachchan. Aishwarya, who is currently promoting her upcoming film Ponniyin Selvan 2, said that putting out such content is “unnecessary and insensitive”.

Last week, the Delhi High Court restrained YouTube channels from spreading false reports on Aaradhya’s health, stating that spreading misinformation about a child reflects “morbid perversity”. The court also directed Google to take down videos from its platform that claimed Aaradhya Bachchan was “critically ill” and “no more”.

The 49-year-old actress thanked the media for supporting the sentiment that public figures deserve privacy and respect. Aaradhya Bachchan and her father, Abhishek Bachchan, had filed a lawsuit against the channels that spread false information about Aaradhya’s health. The court ordered the channels to stop publishing, sharing, and disseminating any content on any public platform regarding Aaradhya’s health. The court also directed Google to remove all videos mentioned in the plea.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan tied the knot in 2007 and welcomed Aaradhya in 2011. The couple is known for being extremely private about their personal lives, and the recent incident has highlighted the importance of respecting public figures’ privacy.