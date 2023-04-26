Uorfi Javed’s entry banned in restaurant over her ‘revealing attire’

Uorfi Javed, who gained fame through her appearance on Bigg Boss OTT, recently took to Instagram Stories to call out a restaurant for denying her entry because of her fashion choices.

In her post, she expressed her frustration with the restaurant, stating that it was unacceptable for someone to be treated differently based on their fashion choices. She further added that if someone has an issue with her style, they should admit it instead of making excuses.

Uorfi’s fashion sense has always been a topic of discussion, and her style has even earned her recognition from Kareena Kapoor, who praised her for her bravery and confidence in expressing herself through her fashion choices.

Speaking about Kareena’s comments, Uorfi said that she was initially blown away and couldn’t believe that the Bollywood star had praised her fashion choices. She thought it was a joke, but after watching the clip, she felt like she had achieved something significant in her life.

Since Uorfi’s post on Instagram, she has also reached out to food delivery platform Zomato to look into the matter and address the situation. Uorfi’s experience highlights the importance of treating everyone with respect and not discriminating based on their appearance or fashion choices.

Uorfi’s unique style has always been a topic of conversation in the fashion industry, and her recent post has brought attention to the issue of discrimination based on one’s appearance. While it is essential to respect everyone’s choices, it is equally crucial to acknowledge that everyone has the right to express themselves through their fashion choices without being discriminated against.