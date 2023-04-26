Elections not possible even if funds are released: Dar

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar made it clear on Wednesday that the elections could not be held in 90 days even if funds are released.

The financial czar while speaking in National Assembly said that various issues emerged due to the dissolution of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assemblies.

He said that the government cannot violate constitution by releasing funds on court orders, adding that the State Bank of Pakistan cannot disburse any amount without the approval of the National Assembly.

The minister went on to say that the incumbent government didn’t push the country to crisis but the previous government pushed the country to the brink of collapse.

He said, “The country witnessed Panama and Dawn drama during the past five years, adding that the country wouldn’t have been in crisis if he had been listened.” “Those who ruined the country should be exposed,” he added.

The financial czar also blamed the Supreme Court for starting all the trouble by redefining Article 63-A of the Constitution, resulting in the handover of Punjab government to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

Dar criticised the top court for “interfering” in the domain of politicians, saying that if Article 63-A of the Constitution had not been redefined, the assemblies would not have been dissolved.

Azam Nazeer Tarar

Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar asserted that the Parliament possessed complete authority to allocate Rs 21 billion to the Election Commission of Pakistan for conducting the upcoming elections in the Punjab province, scheduled for May 14.

“The use of the phrase ‘sovereign powers’ implies that the decision is legally and constitutionally valid, allowing the Parliament to exercise its jurisdiction in this matter,” he added.

He stressed that certain clauses in the Constitution “explicitly state that expenditures necessitate the approval of the National Assembly. The Federal Cabinet has once again submitted the Supreme Court’s directives from April 19, requesting for the allocation of funds, to the National Assembly.”

The minister raised a question regarding the Supreme Court’s instructions to disburse the amount without the National Assembly’s authorization, stating that if the election funds were released without their approval, it was unclear from whom the amount would be recovered.

Shahida Akhtar

Speaking in the House, Shahida Akhtar Ali expressed her opinion that an individual’s ego had been satisfied through the dissolution of the assemblies of Punjab and Khyber Pukhtunkhwa. She emphasized that Parliament was the supreme forum for making crucial decisions and should be empowered to do so.

Agha Rafiullah

Syed Agha Rafiullah called on the government to reveal the agenda of PTI chief Imran Khan and accused the PTI government of harming the country’s economy. He emphasized for the supremacy of Parliament as the ultimate legislative authority, stating that no other institution should be permitted to obstruct its ability to pass laws for the benefit of the nation.

Amir Haider Khan Hoti

Amir Haider Khan Hoti, emphasized the supremacy of the 1973 Constitution, uniting all federating units. He expressed his commitment to the advancement of democracy by prioritizing the supremacy of Parliament, independence and impartiality of the judiciary. Additionally, he voiced support for simultaneous elections throughout the country. He also made it clear that the the Parliament must remain free from interference by any other institution.

Barjees Tahir

Ch Muhammad Barjees Tahir announced that the National Assembly Standing Committee on Finance had issued a unanimous recommendation to withhold funds for the election of two assemblies. He further emphasized the extensive authority of the Standing Committee, which includes the power to summon any government official.

Agha Hassan Baloch

Agha Hassan Baloch urged the political parties in government to resolve the Balochistan issue through peaceful negotiations. He also advocated for dialogue with other political forces to address the challenges currently facing the nation. Baloch reaffirmed that the supremacy of the Parliament would remain un-compromised under all circumstances.