Ali Sethi’s traditional outfit at Coachella rules stage

Pakistani singer Ali Sethi’s recent performance at the Coachella music festival made headlines not only for his musical prowess but also for his fashion statement. Sethi broke gender stereotypes by wearing a traditional white Mughal angrakha, a long-sleeved robe typically worn by men in South Asia, made by designer Fahad Hussayn.

However, the outfit garnered mixed reactions on social media, with some questioning its “manliness” and others applauding it as a bold move that challenges gender norms. Sethi’s fans were quick to defend him, pointing out that the angrakha has been a traditional male garment for centuries in South Asia.

View this post on Instagram

Despite the mixed reactions, Sethi delivered a memorable performance at Coachella, blending traditional Pakistani music with modern Western beats. His appearance in traditional attire highlights the importance of representation and inclusivity in the entertainment industry, where people from different backgrounds and cultures can showcase their talent without being judged by their appearance.

Sethi’s bold fashion statement is a testament to the changing times, where people are more accepting and embracing of diversity. In his Instagram post after the event, Sethi wrote, “There is no representation without inclusion, and I was so thrilled to see our manifold, many-splendored family light up the gobi tent.” The singer also thanked his fellow performers and the designer of his outfit.

Ali Sethi is known for his unique blend of traditional Pakistani music with modern Western beats, and his appearance at Coachella in traditional attire is a refreshing change that challenges gender norms. It highlights the importance of cultural heritage and diversity and encourages people to embrace their roots without fear of judgment. Sethi’s performance at Coachella is a step towards a more inclusive and diverse entertainment industry.