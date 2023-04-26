PDMA issues weather alert: All You Need To Know

A westerly wave is likely to enter in country and may persists till first week of May and under the influence of this weather system rain with thunder storm (with isolated heavy falls and hailstorm) is expected in enter.

Pakistan Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Balochistan chapter issued weather alert and advisory and said rain-wind/thunderstorm (with isolated heavy falls and hailstorm) is expected in Quetta, Pishin, Zhob, Barkan, Harnai, Ziarat, Kalat, Killa Saifullah, Killa Abdullah, Chaman, Sibi, Kohlu, Dera Bugti, Chaman Panjoor, Kech, Gwadar, Lasbella, Awaran, Kharan, Loralai, Makran coast.

Possible Impacts

Strung wind and hailstorm may cause damage of solar plats standing crops and weak infrastructure

Heavy rain falls may cause flash flooding in hilly areas while day temperature are likely to fall significantly during the spell.

In view at’ above forecast, all concerned officials and line departments are advised to ensure the following precautionary measures.

Do Nots

Avoid unnecessary traveling in mountainous areas during forecast while travelers and tourists are advised to reduce vehicles speed during rain /snowfall.

PDM asked departments to ensure availability of heavy machinery at risk vulnerability areas/points while PDMA be checked for weather updates and alerts.

It is pertinent to note that Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast the longest spell of torrential rains across the country from April 27(Thursday) to May 3(Wednesday) and warned of flooding in some areas of Balochistan, Punjab, and Sindh.

According to the Met Office alert issued on Wednesday, a fresh westerly wave is likely to enter southern Balochistan from tomorrow. Under the influence of this weather system, torrential rains are expected in Sindh and Balochistan from April 28 to May 3 with occasional gaps, the Met Office said.