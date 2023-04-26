Williamson could be mentor of New Zealand team for World Cup

Kane Williamson could be assigned the role of mentor for the 2023 World Cup in India, it was revealed by their coach Gary Stead on Wednesday.

Gary Stead was talking to media ahead of the five match ODI series between Pakistan and New Zealand when he told that it was unclear if he would be fit in time.

The coach said that Kane Williamson’s experienced and insight would be important for the Kiwis, even if he would not be available as a player.

He had led New Zealand to the final of 2019 World Cup in England, when they fell just short of becoming world champions for the first time.

The World Cup would start in October in India, where Kane Williamson has played several seasons of Indian Premier League (IPL) and also got injured while playing opening game of IPL’s 2023 season.

Kane Williamson has played 161 ODI matches for New Zealand and scored 6554 runs with 13 centuries and 42 half-centuries.

Williamson has played 13 ODI matches in India, in which he has scored 398 runs with a highest score of 118 in 2016.