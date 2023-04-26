Watch Live
Air pollution 2023: Lahore targets 600,000 geo-tagged tree plantation drive

Project aim to counter smog in coming months
Usman Aleem Apr 26, 2023
PHOTO/FILE

In order to reduce the increasing air pollution in Lahore, it has been decided to plant 600,000 saplings of six feet in size in empty places.

A joint committee consisting of Forest Department and Lahore District Administration was established and now Lahore Commissioner sought for the list of vacant places for plantation.

The targets of plantation on the roads connecting Lahore with the districts have been entrusted to the relevant districts and PHAs.

Each sapling will be geo-tagged and uploaded on the dashboard.

Mewaki forest will be planted in all A-category private housing societies. Six lakh saplings will be planted in Lahore to combat smog.

