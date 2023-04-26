‘Blackpink’ makes history to surpass 10bn Spotify streams

K-pop has taken the world by storm, and Blackpink is leading the charge. The four-member girl group from South Korea has just accomplished a historic feat, becoming the first-ever girl group to surpass 10 billion streams on Spotify. The achievement cements Blackpink’s status as a global phenomenon and underscores the power of K-pop in the music industry.

Blackpink’s success on Spotify has been nothing short of phenomenal. The group’s debut single, “Whistle,” was released in 2016 and has since amassed over 600 million streams. Their breakout hit, “Boombayah,” has over 1.3 billion streams, and their 2020 single, “How You Like That,” has over 800 million streams. In addition to these chart-topping songs, Blackpink’s entire discography has been a hit with fans around the world.

The milestone of 10 billion Spotify streams is particularly impressive considering that Blackpink only has 32 songs available on the platform. This means that, on average, each of their songs has been streamed over 300 million times. Blackpink’s popularity on Spotify also extends to their massive following on social media. The group has over 60 million followers on Instagram and 20 million subscribers on YouTube, where their music videos regularly rack up millions of views within hours of release.

Blackpink’s success on Spotify is a testament to the global appeal of K-pop. The genre has exploded in popularity in recent years, with fans all over the world drawn to the catchy melodies, intricate choreography, and striking visuals of K-pop music videos. Blackpink, in particular, has been praised for their unique blend of hip-hop, pop, and electronic dance music, as well as their empowering messages of female strength and independence.

In conclusion, Blackpink’s historic achievement of surpassing 10 billion streams on Spotify is a testament to their immense talent, hard work, and global appeal. As K-pop continues to dominate the music industry, Blackpink’s success serves as a beacon of hope and inspiration for aspiring artists around the world.