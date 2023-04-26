Simultaneous polls across country: SC to take up case on Thursday

The Supreme Court of Pakistan (SC) will take up case related to elections on same day across the country on Thursday (tomorrow) at 11am.

A three-member bench of the apex court headed by Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial and comprising of Justice Ijazul Ahsan and Justice Munib Akhtar will resume hearing of a petition seeking to hold simultaneous elections.

On the other hand, the top court has issued a revised cause list.

Also read: Simultaneous polls across country: CJP remarks court will not back off from May 14 order

Last week, the Supreme Court asked all political leaders to initiate negotiations on elections, and update it on the progress, however, after in-chamber consultations, the CJP adjourned the hearing till April 27.

During the proceedings, the CJP remarked that the elections can be held after Eidul Azha in July. It is expected that Maulana Fazlur Rehman will show some flexibility, the CJP said, adding the court will not withdraw its May 14 decision.

PTI leaders Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Babar Awan, PPP’s Latif Khosa, Farooq H Naek and Qamar Zaman Kaira, PML-N leader Ata Tarar, federal ministers Azam Nazir Tarar, Ayaz Sadiq, Tariq Basheer Cheema, Saad Rafique, Jamaat-e-Islami chief Sirajul Haq are present in the courtroom.

Know more: Coalition leaders stick to their guns on parliament’s decision regarding funds provision for polls

On Wednesday, the court had issued notices to major political parties for today on a petition filed by the Defense Ministry to hold general elections simultaneously across the country.

“No one has challenged the court decision. The court decision cannot be ignored,” CJP Bandial observed, adding reversing a court decision is no joke.

The order

The top court said in its five-page order observed that having heard the positive statements of political leadership of the country representing all major political parties with respect to the simultaneous holding of general elections of the national assembly and four provincial assemblies gives cause for optimism that they would agree to an election date sooner rather than later.

Citing its earlier order the court said the judgment relating to May 14 as general election in Punjab Assembly is in field which ruling is binding on all judicial and executive authorities.

The bench said in its order, “We are cognizant that if political dialogue extends to address all grievances, then it is likely to be a lengthy process and the correct forum for that is the political arena and political institutions. However, we did not find any reservations to the negotiations being centred solely on a one-point agenda, namely, consensual fixation of a date for holding of general elections of the national assembly and four provincial assemblies which is a constitutional and legal question.

It is important that such result is accomplished expeditiously because our judgment rendered in Constitution Petition No.5 of 2023 on 04.04.2023 has already fixed the date of elections to the Punjab Provincial Assembly as 14.05.2023. That judgment holds the field and, therefore, its ruling is binding on all judicial and executive authorities in the country under Article 189 and Article 190 of the Constitution“.