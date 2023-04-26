‘Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom’ amazes with first look at CinemaCon

Actor Jason Momoa’s upcoming superhero flick ‘Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom’ has been highly anticipated by fans ever since it was announced. And now, the first trailer for the movie has been unveiled at CinemaCon 2023.

The four-minute-long trailer, which was shown exclusively to attendees at the convention, opens with a breathtaking underwater shot of Momoa’s character, Arthur Curry, swimming through the depths of the ocean. It quickly becomes clear that things have changed for Aquaman since we last saw him. He appears to be on a quest to find the lost city of Atlantis, which he believes holds the key to saving his underwater kingdom.

The trailer also introduces new characters, including a villainous sorceress played by Indya Moore, and an Atlantean warrior played by Pilou Asbaek. Fans also catch a glimpse of the return of some familiar faces, including Amber Heard’s Mera and Patrick Wilson’s King Orm.

The action-packed trailer showcases some incredible visuals, including underwater battles and stunning ocean landscapes. The film’s director, James Wan, is known for his unique visual style, and it seems he has outdone himself with ‘Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom’.

Following the trailer’s debut, Momoa took to the stage to thank fans for their support and express his excitement for the film’s release. “I am so proud of this movie, and I can’t wait for you all to see it,” he said.

Fans who weren’t lucky enough to attend CinemaCon will have to wait a little longer to see the trailer for themselves, as it has not yet been released online. However, the buzz surrounding the sneak peek has only heightened anticipation for the film’s release, which is set for later this year.