Diljit Dosanjh shuts trolls for blaming him, ‘disrespecting Indian flag at Coachella’

Popular Punjabi singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh made headlines as the first Punjabi singer to perform at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival 2023. However, the event was not free from controversy, as some social media users claimed he had disrespected the Indian flag. Diljit, however, quickly took to Twitter to refute the claims and set things straight.

He posted a tweet that said, “DON’T SPREAD FAKE NEWS & NEGATIVITY Mai Kiha Eh Mere Desh Da Jhanda Hai Eh Mere Desh Lai.. Means MERI Eh Performance Mere desh Lai Je Punjabi Nhi Aundi Tan Google Kar Leya Karo Yaar…Kion ke Coachella Ek Big Musical Festival Aa Othey Har desh to log aunde ne.. that`s why Music Sab Da Sanjha Hai. SAHI GAL NU PUTHI KIVE GHUMAUNA KOI TUADEY WARGEYA TON SIKHEY ENU V GOOGLE KAR LEYO.”

Dosanjh’s original statement at Coachella was, “eh mere Punjabi bhain bhraawan layi, mere desh da jhanda laike khadi aa kudi, eh mere desh layi, negativity ton bacho, music saareyan da saanjha” (This girl is carrying my nation’s flag, this is for my nation and everyone. Music belongs to all, do not use it to spread hate). However, the statement was distorted by some portals and circulated on social media, leading to the controversy.

Some portals twisted Dosanjh’s statement to suggest that he had accused a girl of inciting hatred by waving the Indian flag during a music performance in America. Diljit retweeted a post that slammed the Twitter account for spreading fake news.

Dosanjh’s clarification comes after he became the first Punjabi singer to perform at Coachella, which is one of the biggest music festivals in the world. The event is known for its diverse lineup of musicians from different parts of the world.