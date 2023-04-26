Gold prices per tola sets new record in Pakistan

The price of 24-Karat gold per tola in the domestic market has been increased by Rs450 to settle at Rs218,650 on Wednesday.

All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association said price of 10-gram of 24 Karat reached Rs187457 after losing Rs386.

Gold price in global market

The price of gold per ounce in the international market remained unchanged at $2002.

Global price steady around $2,000 psychological mark

Gold price struggles to capitalize on its gains recorded over the past two sessions and seesaws between tepid gains/minor losses on Wednesday. The XAU/USD holds steady around the $2,000 psychological mark through the first half of the European session and is influenced by a combination of diverging forces.