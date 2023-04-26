Punjab releases Rs11,220,000,0 for Kacha operation

Punjab caretaker chief minister Mohsin Naqvi approved the release of a supplementary grant of Rs11,220,000,0 for the ongoing Police grand operation in Katacha area.

Naqvi has approved a special grant of Rs11.2 million for the additional expenses incurred on the operation.

According to the documents, a special additional grant was sought for the operation by Punjab Additional IG (South).

Kactha Operation Rupees in million Petrol 60.84 Miscellaneous 50.13

Earlier, police’s ‘grand operation’ in the katcha area of Rahim Yar Khan continued for the third consecutive day on Tuesday. Police has reportedly made progress in clearing the area of criminals.

During the operation, the police demolished and set fire to the hideout of criminals.

Hundreds of acres of interior area of the katcha was declared clear after a search operation, while the law enforcers were provided armored personnel carriers with chains.