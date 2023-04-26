Muneeb Butt exposes why he does not work with Minal Khan

Aiman Khan and Minal Khan are popular Pakistani actresses who happen to be sisters. Although they are often seen together in public with their spouses and baby Amal, the sisters have rarely worked together in the same project.

During a guest appearance a Ramadan transmission, Muneeb Butt, Aiman’s husband, disclosed that they have received numerous offers to work together, but one of them always ends up turning down the offer. When host asked Muneeb if it was true that he has never been offered a project that casts him with both sisters, Muneeb replied that they have received plenty of offers, with the most recent one coming in just three months ago. He even revealed that he was offered a project with Minal, but it was rejected by Minal herself.

Muneeb clarified that there is no animosity between them, and Minal’s decision was based on her discomfort in working together at that moment, especially during Ramadan serials. The sisters also have a very strong bond, and their personal relationship is more important to them than any project they could work on together.

Interestingly, Muneeb has previously stated that he would not like to work with Minal because the two sisters look so similar that it could be awkward for the audience to differentiate between them. However, Muneeb did say that he would be willing to work with other actresses, such as Ramsha Khan, who is a good friend of his wife.

While the sisters may have turned down some offers to work together, their popularity in the Pakistani entertainment industry is undeniable. Both Aiman and Minal have a massive following on social media and have worked on multiple successful projects separately. Fans are eagerly waiting to see the two sisters sharing the screen together someday.