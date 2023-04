Ex-PM Nawaz Sharif leaves for London

Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif will leave for London from Saudi Arabia today (Wednesday) after completing the Umrah pilgrimage.

Nawaz Sharif, former prime minister for three times, visited Saudi Arabia on the invitation of the royal family and also met Saudi Crown Prince Muhammed bin Salman (MBS).

Maryam Nawaz reaches Lahore tonight

Maryam Nawaz, chief organizer and Senior Vice President of PMLN, will also return home tonight and reached at 1pm.

Maryam Nawaz along with Nawaz Sharif also met Saudi Crown Prince MBS

