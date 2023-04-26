Tigres down Leon in CONCACAF Champions League semi

Mexico’s Tigres UANL roared back to defeat fellow Liga-MX side Leon 2-1 at home in their CONCACAF Champions League semi-final first leg on Tuesday.

Chile international Victor Davila put Leon ahead after just six minutes, unleashing a ferocious strike from the edge of the area that flew in off the woodwork.

But Tigres, winners of the competition in 2020, struck back in the final moments of the first half.

Sebastian Cordova fired Tigres level in the 45th minute, bundling home a looping cross from the right to make it 1-1.

Luis Quinones then swept in a low shot in the third minute of time added on at the end of the first half to give Tigres a 2-1 lead.

The second leg of the semi-final takes place on May 3.

The winner of the all-Mexico semi-final will face either Los Angeles FC or Philadelphia Union of Major League Soccer in the final.

Los Angeles and Philadelphia play the first leg of their semi-final on Wednesday.