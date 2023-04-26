Cabinet substitutes definition of ‘Federal Government’ with ‘Appropriate Authorities’

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif chaired meeting of the federal cabinet and discussed four-point agenda in the cabinet meeting.

The cabinet validated decisions of the coalition partners meeting.

Read More: Coalition leaders stick to their guns on parliament’s decision regarding funds provision for polls

The federal cabinet once again referred the matter of release of funds for the election to Parliament.

The cabinet gave approval to the supplementary grant for VVIP security.

Federal cabinet definition changed

The federal cabinet has also changed the definition of the federal cabinet and approved the word ‘federal cabinet’ to ‘Competent Authority’ to change the order of the Supreme Court of Pakistan.

Federal Cabinet by faizan warraich on Scribd