Pakistan eyeing World No.1 spot in ODI Rankings with whitewash

Pakistan and New Zealand’s One-Day International (ODI) series will start on 27 April, Thursday in Rawalpindi, as the trophy was unveiled on Wednesday by both skippers Babar Azam and Tom Latham.

Pakistan have an outside chance of becoming the World No.1 team if they whitewash Kiwis 5-0 in the series.

The hosts have a golden opportunity to become World No.1 as the visitors have a weak side, without some of the main players like Kane Williamson, Trent Boult, Tim Southee, Mitchell Santner, Kylie Jamieson, Lockie Ferguson and Adam Milne.

Pakistan are currently on fifth place with 106 points whereas New Zealand are on second place with 113 points.

But Pakistan will get nine ranking points with 5-0 win and will have 115 points in the ranking. Australia will be down to second place with 113 points, whereas India (113), England (111) and New Zealand (106) will be third, fourth and fifth respectively.

However, Pakistan will be on third if they win series 4-1 and will remain on fifth place if they win 3-2.

Pakistan had won three consecutive ODI series in 2022 as skipper Babar Azam was in sublime form and scored three centuries in eight matches but they lost ODI series to New Zealand earlier this year, so they would be looking for a revenge.

Pakistan have not won an ODI series against the Kiwis since 2011, when they won the series under leadership of Misbah-ul-Haq.

Since 2011, Pakistan have lost five and drawn one ODI series against New Zealand, so they would be hoping to end the winless series run against the opponents.

The series will also important considering the fact that 2023 is World Cup year and there are almost six months left in the mega event.