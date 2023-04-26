Luke Bryan shocked over Olivia Soli’s elimination from American Idol’s Top 12

American Idol judge Luke Bryan recently expressed his surprise and disappointment over the elimination of contestant Olivia Soli from the show’s top 12. Soli, who had been a standout performer in the early rounds of the competition, failed to secure enough votes to advance to the next stage.

In an interview with People, Bryan shared his thoughts on Soli’s elimination, stating that he was shocked and saddened to see her go. He praised the young singer for her incredible voice and stage presence, and admitted that he had expected her to make it through to the top 12.

“Olivia is one of the biggest voices we’ve had on the show this season,” Bryan said. “She’s got an amazing talent, and she really knows how to connect with the audience. I was really surprised when she didn’t make it through, because she’s got everything it takes to be a star.”

Bryan went on to say that Soli’s elimination was a reminder of just how tough the competition can be, and how important it is for contestants to bring their A-game every time they step on stage. He also urged Soli to keep pursuing her dreams and to never give up on her passion for music.

Soli herself took to social media to express her gratitude to Bryan and the other judges for their support and encouragement throughout her American Idol journey. She thanked them for believing in her and giving her the opportunity to showcase her talents to the world.

Despite her elimination from American Idol, Soli is expected to have a bright future in the music industry. With her incredible voice and stage presence, she has already won over countless fans and earned praise from some of the biggest names in the business. And with the support of judges like Luke Bryan, she is sure to continue making waves in the world of music for years to come.