Govt assures to provide best possible facilities for Pakistani Hajj pilgrims this year

Minister for Religious Affairs Senator Talha Mahmood, has announced that Pakistani pilgrims will receive top-notch facilities during this year’s Hajj and that no compromise will be made on their provisions.

The minister made these remarks during a meeting in Islamabad, where the Secretary for Religious Affairs provided a detailed briefing on the Hajj operations.

The biometrics of pilgrims are expected to be completed by April 28, and valid passports must be submitted by that date.

All intending pilgrims are required to attend the Hajj camps’ training on April 27, which will cover Hajj rituals and administrative affairs. Hajj flights will begin on May 20, and the last flight carrying pilgrims will depart on June 21.

This year, Saudi Arabia has reinstated Pakistan’s pre-pandemic Hajj quota of 179,210 pilgrims, and the age limit of 65 has been removed.