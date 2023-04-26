Gas tariff hiked by 148.8% for most poor consumers

The poor segment of society has been further burdened amid the skyrocketing inflation, after the Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited hiked the gas tariff for the most poor consumers by 148.8% despite a crippling shortage of the commodity.

Effective from January, the Sui northern company has started charging the new tariff in the bills for March.

From January 1, the tariff for consumers using up to 0.6 cubic hectometer (hm3) has been increased from Rs201 to Rs500 per MMBTU.

The tariff for those consuming more than four cubic hectometers has been increased by 112%. The tariff has been increased from Rs1,460 to Rs3,100 per MMBTU.

The tariff for white collar consumers using up to two cubic hectometer gas has also been increased by 45%.

The arrears of increased tariff of January and February 2023 will be recovered in four installments, the SNGPL said.