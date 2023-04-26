PTI MNAs cannot return to assembly: speaker

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf lawmakers who resigned from the National Assembly cannot participate in the session of the Lower House session, the speaker decided after consultations with constitutional experts.

Also Read: PTI MNAs from Karachi to participate in tomorrow’s NA session

The Sindh High Court suspended the Election Commission of Pakistan’s notification regarding the resignations of PTI members, as per the assembly spokesman.

The high court has not given any verdict regarding the decision of the National Assembly speaker, the spokesman said.

The members who resigned no longer remain lawmakers of the National Assembly, the spokesperson further said.

No member who resigned could be allowed to return to the House, he said further.

According to the National Assembly rules, no stranger can enter the House.