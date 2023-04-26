PM Shehbaz terms Oct-Nov ‘appropriate’ for elections

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday said that the appropriate date for elections in the country is November or October.

He said this while addressing a meeting of the coalition parties held in Islamabad.

Referring to what had been discussed during the confab of the coalition partners earlier in the day, he said that there is a consensus that the assembly would complete its term on August 13.

Therefore, the coalition partners have unanimously decided that the polls be held in October.

He also chastised former premier Imran Khan while reiterating that the legislature would decide about disbursement of funds to the electoral body for conducting polls in the Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) – where assemblies had been dissolved by Imran to force snap polls in the country.

PM Shehbaz said that instead of suggesting the solutions, the PTI leadership tried to exploit the country’s challenging situation and also asked its provincial finance ministers to turn down the IMF conditions to impede the agreement.

Moreover, the party also tried to create a chaos and division within the society, he added.

Even the armed forces and their leadership were not spared as some PTI agents from abroad were playing negative role in this regard.

He said despite the parliament’s decision not to accept the three-member bench, the supreme court wanted to move forward with the same bench. He said the coalition parties were unanimous that they would accept the 4-3 verdict of the supreme court bench, not 2-3.