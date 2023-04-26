SC moved for removal of PM, CEC from their offices

An application was filed on Wednesday in the Supreme Court of Pakistan seeking the removal of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja from their offices.

The plea was filed by a citizen. The applicant maintained that the premier had lost Parliament’s confidence after the Election Funds Bill was rejected by the lawmakers.

It was also noted that CEC’s demand for poll funds and security is inappropriate, and both should be removed from their positions.

The applicant further requested that the court appoint the caretaker PM and CEC and also direct the centre to release Rs21 billion for elections.

Plea filed in SC to restore Punjab and KP assemblies

Meanwhile, a petition has also been filed with the top court for the restoration of the Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assemblies, stating that legislators were dissolved unconstitutionally and illegally.

In the petition, the applicant stated that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan admitted in an interview that he dissolved both assemblies on the advice of former COAS Qamar Javed Bajwa, adding that both legislators were dissolved without the consent of the chief ministers.

The plea demanded that the court issue an order to restore assemblies.