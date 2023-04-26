Two soldiers embrace martyrdom during firefight with terrorists

A firefight broke out between Pakistani security forces and terrorists in the general area of Tirah, Khyber District on April 25 as a result of which two army personnel embraced martyrdom.

The exchange resulted in killing two terrorists and injuring four others. Additionally, weapons and ammunition were recovered from the slain terrorists.

However, the intense exchange of fire also led to the tragic loss of two brave soldiers.

Sepoy Waqas Ali Shah, 26, and resident of Charsadda, and Sepoy Basit Ali, 24, and resident of Peshawar, both fought courageously before making the ultimate sacrifice for their country, embracing shahadat.

Following the firefight, security forces carried out a sanitization process in the area to ensure that any other terrorists present are eliminated.