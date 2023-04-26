TikTok influencer, mother charged with murder in affair scandal

A mother and daughter, Ansreen and Mahek Bukhari, who are a TikTok influencer, have been charged with murder along with six others after allegedly coming up with a plot to prevent Ansreen’s affair from being exposed.

Saqib Hussain and Mohammed Hashim Ijazuddin died in a car crash in February 2022 after Hussain, who was driving, called 999 to report being followed by men with balaclavas.

The court heard that Hussain had an affair with Ansreen, which she ended in January 2022, but he continued to contact her and had sexually explicit images and videos of her.

Hussain allegedly demanded up to £3,000 and a meeting was arranged to hand over the money.

Instead of giving the money, Ansreen and Mahek allegedly planned to seize Hussain’s phone containing explicit material, which would ruin Ansreen’s marriage and damage Mahek’s standing as a social media influencer.

The group is accused of silencing Hussain, and Ijazuddin, who was driving Hussain to the meeting, was described as being in the wrong place at the wrong time.

All eight defendants have denied the charges, and the trial is ongoing.