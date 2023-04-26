Dollar sees a slight jump after Eid

The US dollar on Wednesday surged by Rs1.53 against the Pakistani rupee in the interbank market following the end of the Eid holidays.

On the interbank market, the rupee is currently being exchanged at a rate of 285 against the greenback. This represents a drop of Rs1.53 from the closing exchange rate of Rs283.47 on April 20.

Earlier, the dollar was largely higher Tuesday as Joe Biden confirmed his bid to run for re-election as US president next year.

The announcement comes with the US economy still battered by high inflation and interest-rate rises, triggering concerns of a possible recession.

Worries that the global economy could enter a downturn this year continued to weigh heavily on stock markets.